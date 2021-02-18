<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>A Detroit man and Morgantown woman are in jail after a Thursday morning search at an apartment on Van Voorhis Road.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Alvin Cornilius-Laden Gist, 38, and Jann Carmesha Moss, 39, are each charged with five counts of possession with intent by the Mon Metro Drug Task Force.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>The task force had a search warrant for an apartment at Woodline Apartments to "seek evidence" that Moss and Gist were delivering and distributing controlled substances, according to a criminal complaint. The two were inside the apartment where "bulk heroin, cocaine base, marijuana, crystal methamphetamine, and Oxycodone," were found.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>The drugs were individually packed for retail level sale and in bulk packaging, the complaint said. Scales and packaging materials were also found.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Gist and Moss are both being held in North Central Regional Jail. <\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>They were arraigned by Magistrate Sandy Holepit who set bond at $200,000 each.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>A task force officer told The Dominion Post more information was unavailable because the investigation was ongoing.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>TWEET <a href="https:\/\/twitter.com\/DominionPostWV?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Eauthor" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer noopener">@DominionPostWV<\/a><\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->